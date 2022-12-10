Home and Hardware by Buehler’s has officially opened in Buehler’s Fresh Foods store in Orrville, Ohio. The Orrville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 4 to commemorate the opening of Buehler’s newest addition.

The new section of Buehler’s offers plumbing, electrical and painting supplies. It also has an expanded pet section, gifts and seasonal décor.

“As always, we are very glad to see a new business open its doors in Orrville,” said Mayor Dave Handwerk. “It’s great to see that Buehler’s has used this space to give Orrville shoppers another choice for hardware needs, from a hammer and nails to Red Rider gear and Christmas lights.”

The Home and Hardware area has convenience parking and an entrance on Maple Street that’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Purchases from the Home and Hardware can also be made at the front registers.

A grand-opening sale runs through the month of October, with giveaways every week and a free gift with any purchase.

Wooster, Ohio-based Buehler’s Fresh Foods was founded in 1929 by E.L. Buehler and his wife, Helen. The Buehler family started in the hardware business in 1965 as part of Buehler’s Fresh Foods.

In 2017, Buehler’s went through a management buyout while forming an employee stock ownership plan. The company now operates 14 supermarkets, eight liquor agencies, outside catering, coﬀee shops and a food truck named Ferris.