While online prices decreased year-over-year in September, grocery prices continued a steady march upward, according to the latest Adobe Digital Price Index. Overall e-commerce prices have been up and down throughout the summer, and did experience a 0.8% increase compared to prices in August.

Adobe’s index tracks online prices across 18 categories, and saw e-commerce enter deflation for the second time since July, following 25 months of rising prices. According to Adobe, the year-over-year decrease in September has been driven by price declines for computers and electronics.

Meanwhile, prices for food have remained high, with grocery prices rising 14.3% year-over-year, or 0.8% for the month. This represents the largest increase of any category tracked, and another record year-over-year high.

September also brought price increases for 11 of the 18 categories tracked, including pet products, home improvement and apparel. Price drops were seen in seven categories, including electronics, jewelry, books, toys, flowers/related gifts, computers and sporting goods.