Sifter SP Inc. has hired two new sales VPs, David Johnson and Kevin Billings. The additions to the company’s leadership team will support Sifter’s continued growth in bringing advanced shop-by-diet technology to the market.

David Johnson (left in image), the newly appointed VP of retail sales, brings to his latest role more than 10 years of experience working with retail technology to scale and develop results-oriented optimization tools for grocers. At Stor.ai, where he was sales director leading sales initiatives in North America, Johnson helped the company become a market leader in grocery e-commerce and fulfillment solutions.

Kevin Billings, the new VP of data management sales, brings to the position four-plus years of data and technology sales experience as the former national director - health and wellness retail sales with Label Insight/NielsenIQ. Billings also spent eight years with the American Heart Association, where he was the national director for the Heart-Check Certification program.

“We are very excited and pleased to have both David and Kevin join the Sifter team,” said Andrew Parkinson, co-founder and CEO of Chicago-based Sifter. “Their critical understanding of the importance of accurate and trusted data inside any in-store or online platform making dietary recommendations, as well as Sifter’s ability to dynamically serve trusted product results based on a person’s personal and often complex diet, will help strengthen the company’s footprint and strategy.”

Sifter’s nutrition-as-a-service technology gives retailers and health-oriented companies the ability to offer consumers a fast, scientifically accurate way to find foods that match their unique dietary preferences and food-avoidance needs. The company recently secured a $5 million series seed round to ramp up growth of its platform and the rollout of Sifter Retailer Solutions.