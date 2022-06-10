Thermo King, a provider of transport temperature-control solutions, has completed initial testing of its evolve electric trailer with Walmart and Loblaws, as well as with Martin Brower, a Rosemont, Ill.-based supply chain solutions provider for restaurants around the world. During more than 2,500 hours of operation, Thermo King said that the battery-powered refrigerated trailer unit delivered excellent performance, ensuring high-quality climate control to keep food and other goods fresh. With zero direct emissions, Thermo King’s electric trailer technology can help to significantly decarbonize the cold chain.

“With thousands of refrigerated trailers using diesel fuel today, we have the ability to make a meaningful difference when it comes to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions,” said Fernando Cortes, SVP of transportation, Walmart U.S. “We were pleased to work with Thermo King on the testing of our first-ever refrigerated trailer operated primarily on battery electricity in the U.S. as we look for solutions to achieve zero emissions by 2040.”

“By partnering with our customers, we can help accelerate the industry’s transformation to electrification by applying valuable insights from data collected during these trials,” noted Karin De Bondt, president of Minneapolis-based Thermo King Americas. “With more than 2,500 hours of operation, the learnings bring us closer to a commercialized all-electric trailer unit, help our customers prepare their operations, and ultimately, together we can advance the industry forward.”

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator – has been providing transport temperature-control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars, since 1938.

