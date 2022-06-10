DoorDash customers can now pair alcoholic beverages with their meals, thanks to Drinks with DoubleDash, which enables them to get food from one place and alcoholic drinks from another, all in a single order and with no additional delivery fee or order minimum.

Once the customer has selected their meal from a restaurant, they can scroll to the bottom of the menu to browse alcohol options available from nearby liquor, convenience or grocery stores. They can add the drinks to their order and continue to checkout. Customers 21 years old and over must meet their Dasher in person and have their ID ready for verification.

“We are excited to unveil the latest DoubleDash innovation with the introduction of Drinks, giving customers the opportunity to pair their perfect drink with any meal on DoorDash, conveniently bundled all in one order,” noted Ben Damon, product manager at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “As we continue on our mission to be the one-stop shop for all local commerce needs, we’re excited by the endless possibilities with DoubleDash to connect customers to new categories in a seamless way, while providing incremental growth opportunities for our local convenience, grocery and liquor store merchants.”

The company has seen that more than half of DoubleDash users are ordering from merchants they’ve never ordered from before (August 2021 – June 2022). Through Drinks with DoubleDash, merchants can reach new customers looking to complement meals with appropriate drink pairings. Since launching its alcohol offering last year, DoorDash has more than doubled the number of alcohol stores on the DoorDash platform, with 130% store growth in the category (September 2021 – June 2022).