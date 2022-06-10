Fresh Thyme Market is supporting food banks across its footprint with a $350,000 donation to Feeding America. Groups benefiting from the funds include the St. Louis Food Bank, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Second Harvest Heartland, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Forgotten Harvest and Mid-Ohio Food Bank, among others.

Shoppers contributed to the effort by rounding up at the register and purchasing pre-bagged groceries at checkout that go directly to nearby food banks. This was the first year that the “Grab and Give” option was offered.

"The month of September marks Hunger Action Month and to show our appreciation towards the communities in which we serve, we are thrilled to donate funds to help alleviate hunger," said Liz Zolcak, president of Fresh Thyme Market. "With the culminated efforts of both the Fresh Thyme family and our customers, together we can aid in providing our local communities with the resources needed to promote access to proper nutrition."

This is the latest partnership between Fresh Thyme and Feeding America. Earlier this year, the retailer shared that it has given more than $800,000 to Feeding America’s network of food banks via fundraising campaigns.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.