Robotics pioneer Badger Technologies, a product division of Jabil, has teamed with BRdata Software Solutions to assist grocers in attaining actionable data and aggregated analytics to improve store profitability, operational efficiencies and shopping experiences. Real-time inventory, pricing and trend data collected by Badger multipurpose autonomous robots can be ingested by Melville, N.Y.-based BRdata’s cloud-based retail software to quickly identify discrepancies and resolve on-shelf product and pricing problems across order fulfillment, warehouse, inventory, point of sale, and e-commerce systems.

“We are excited to collaborate with BRdata to provide grocers with a comprehensive view into what’s really happening on their store shelves every day,” said William “BJ” Santiago, CEO of Nicholasville, Ky.-based Badger Technologies. “Independent grocers, in particular, will benefit from the integration of our robot-collected data and dashboards with BRdata’s enterprise retail software to maximize sales and profits.”

At the BRdata World user conference, taking place Oct. 2-6 in Hauppauge, N.Y., Woodman’s Markets is highlighting its use of Badger Technologies’ autonomous robots, as well as the opportunity to combine in-store data with BRdata’s enterprise software suite. An employee-owned grocery chain with 19 stores throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, Woodman’s is known for its product selection, which typically spans 100,000 items at each location.

“Our automated shelf scans have not only improved Woodman’s inventory strategies, but we also gain critical trending insights to better forecast and manage third-party suppliers,” said Kristin Popp, EVP at Janesville, Wis.-based Woodman’s. “Combining the data gathered by the Badger robots with the capabilities across the BRdata cloud ecosystem will enhance our mission to provide the widest variety of grocery items at the best prices.”