Canadian conglomerate Empire Co. Ltd. is rolling out the Scene+ loyalty program to stores in the province of Ontario, following successful launches in Atlantic and Western Canada.

Empire became a co-owner of Scene+ in June 2022, along with Scotiabank and Cineplex. The three iconic brands are transforming Scene+ into the country’s pre-eminent loyalty program, enabling members to earn and redeem points on groceries and across a broad spectrum of partners.

“The Western Canada launch of Scene+ brought us some exciting firsts, including the introduction of a loyalty program in our discount banner FreshCo. We’re thrilled with how customers in the West and Atlantic Canada have embraced the new Scene+,” said Sandra Sanderson, SVP of marketing at Empire Co. “We want to build on this momentum and look forward to launching the program at our stores and Voilà delivery in Ontario next month.”

In Ontario, Scene+ will be introduced on Nov. 3 at Empire banners Sobeys, Foodland, Voilà by Sobeys, FreshCo and Chalo! FreshCo.

Empire first introduced Scene+ to its shoppers in Atlantic Canada on Aug. 11. The program’s regional rollout will continue across Canada through the remainder of 2022 and into early 2023 at Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, IGA, FreshCo and Chalo! FreshCo, Voilà, Thrifty Foods, Les Marchés Tradition Rachelle Béry, and company liquor stores.

For every 1,000 Scene+ points earned, customers at participating locations can save $10 off their select purchases at Empire’s banner stores.

Stellarton, Nova Scotia-based Empire's key businesses are food retailing, through wholly owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc., and related real estate. With approximately CAD $30.2 billion in annual sales and CAD $16.6 billion in assets, Empire and its subsidiaries, franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 130,000 people. The company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.