In an effort to bring affordable immunizations to communities across the U.S., Walmart is holding its annual Wellness Day on Oct. 8. Customers at more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies will be able to receive flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV and other immunizations, as well as COVID-19 bivalent boosters with no out-of-pocket costs.

The following health resources will be available:

• Affordable immunizations, including flu, pneumonia, shingles, HPV, measles, mumps, whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and others.

• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

• Demos, giveaways and product sampling (in select stores).

“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s SVP of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists and engage in conversations around wellness. Along with our pharmacies, we also deliver care through Walmart Health Virtual Care and Walmart Health Centers, which highlights our commitment to improving access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

