To mark National Seafood Month, Albersons Cos. is relaunching its Waterfront Bistro brand of seafood products. Each item in the line is responsibly sourced and traceable, and also features the Responsible Choice logo indicating that it meets Albertsons’ Responsible Seafood Policy.

Additionally, Albertsons’ Waterfront Bistro brand is third-party audited to ensure every fish, shrimp or shellfish has been raised or caught in ways that help safeguard future supplies and keep ecosystems thriving. The private brand was originally launched in 2009, and product options range from frozen fin fish and shrimp to heat-and-serve meals and jarred sauces.

“We’re excited to reintroduce Waterfront Bistro as an elevated and responsible option for our shoppers,” said Katie Ceclan, VP of own brands for Albertsons. “With Waterfront Bistro, we’re making it easier than ever to access affordable, high-quality and responsibly sourced seafood ingredients so our customers can create restaurant-worthy dishes in the comfort of their own kitchens and feel good about the ingredients they’re using.”

Many Waterfront Bistro products include recipe ideas on the packaging, and additional inspiration can be found on the Albertsons website and through its Meal Plans tool. Customers can also scan a QR code for meal solutions, as well as helpful seafood tips, tricks and serving ideas.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.