LaGree's Food Stores, a second-generation, family-owned independent retailer based in Pueblo, Colo., is pilot testing universal digital coupons to provide a simpler redemption process for consumers and a lower fraud risk and better tracking for its business. The trial is being conducted by clearing and settlement services provider nData Services with Blue Bunny parent company Wells Enterprises, Fobi/Qples, SMS Promotions, The Coupon Bureau and IT Retail.

“The LaGree family is excited to continue our long history of bringing new innovations to Colorado, by partnering with Wells Enterprises and the other providers to bring 8112 digital offers to our customers,” said Megan LaGree, co-owner of the retailer that operates three stores in Colorado.

During the testing period, shoppers at LaGree’s Food Stores can receive AI8112 Universal Digital Coupons created by Qples for Blue Bunny products. Customers scan QR codes found on in-storage signage created by SMM Promotions and use the code at checkout. The coupons are validated in real time by TCP and processed by IT Retail, while nData uses its clearing and settlement technology to ensure that retailers receive payment in days instead of the traditional weeks or months from legacy coupon programs.

Technology is also used to help grocers and manufacturers learn more about their promotional efforts. Qples provides attribution data about the coupon sales through an online portal, which brands can use to see how their campaigns are performing in real time. Real-time validation also helps reduce fraud that can harm food retailers and manufacturers.

The technology is the future of couponing with benefits for all parties, notes Sam Jonas, CEO of nData Services. “It truly is a revolutionary development and nData is proud to be part of the value chain expanding retail promotional access while reducing retailer costs associated with handling coupons and issues of fraud,” he asserted.

In addition to Blue Bunny, other CPGs are planning to offer 8112 coupons through the pilot program in the coming weeks, according to nData Services.