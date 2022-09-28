To mark the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (Sept. 29), Misfits Market and the Upcycled Food Association (UFA) are launching The Upcycling Challenge, a contest for food entrepreneurs to create an innovative, sustainable and tasty food product that repurposes excess food or waste.

Finalists will pitch their new products to a panel of judges in a five-minute presentation at Natural Products Expo West in March 2023 in Anaheim, Calif. All submissions will be judged based on overall taste, quality of ingredients, percentage of upcycled ingredients, demand for the product within the category, and packaging. The winner of the challenge will receive a one-year slot placement on Misfits Market, with national branding and promotional opportunities and distribution in all 48 lower states, as well as waived fees for the product to become Upcycled Certified by the UFA.

“Fighting food waste has always been core to our mission, and we’ve expanded our impact by partnering with sustainable brands such as Belgian Boys to bring consumers sought-after upcycled products,” said Abhi Ramesh, founder and CEO of Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market. “We’re excited to partner with the Upcycled Food Association to share our platform and elevate the next generation of food innovators who are committed to turning waste into delicious new products.”

“Upcycled Certified is based on the simple idea that the products bought and sold every day can fight climate change,” said Turner Wyatt, founder and CEO of the Greenwood Village, Colo.-based UFA. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Misfits Market to spark supplier collaboration and innovation in creating delicious products that eliminate food waste.”

According to a study from ReFED, 35% of all foods in the U.S. goes unsold or uneaten and leaves a greenhouse-gas footprint equivalent to 4% of total U.S. emissions. In addition, the Hartman Group found that nearly 70% of consumers have a greater intention to buy a product that is Upcycled Certified.