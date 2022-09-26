Beginning Sept. 26, Food Lion is launching its to-go service at 24 additional locations in Kentucky and North Carolina. This expansion will make Food Lion To Go available at more than 600 stores across the grocer’s 10-state footprint.

Customers new to the service can place pick-up orders through the Food Lion website or app, and their first to-go order will be free. Shoppers can also place orders for beer and wine.

“Our customers have embraced the convenience of Food Lion To Go so we’re excited to expand this easier experience to even more customers so they can spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Evan Harding, Food Lion’s director of digital and e-commerce. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.