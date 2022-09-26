Veteran CPG executive Nicole Zube is joining food solutions company SpartanNash as its SVP, chief human resources officer, effective immediately. Zube previously spent a decade working for the Kellogg Co., most recently as head of human resources for the U.S. commercial business.

Prior to Kellogg, Zube worked in various HR positions at Procter & Gamble. She was recognized as a 2016 Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer, a 2020 and 2021 Top 10 Global Diversity HR Champion by the Global Diversity List, and the 2021 LEAD Ambassador of the Year by LEAD Network Europe.

“Nicole is an accomplished people leader with invaluable experience managing a large-scale, global workforce within the food industry,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “Throughout her career, Nicole has demonstrated passion and commitment to creating an outstanding associate experience, and we are thrilled to have her join SpartanNash as we continue our work to put People First.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash also operates 145 supermarkets and employs 17,500 associates.