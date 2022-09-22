To make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for children with allergies, CVS Pharmacy is teaming up with the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) group. Through this partnership, CVS is the exclusive retail partner for FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project 2022.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is an annual effort that helps children with food allergies better navigate trick or treating. People can participate by placing a teal-colored pumpkin on their doorstep to show that they are handing out non-food goodies and food-allergy safe treats.

This Halloween season, CVS stores will offer nearly 50 food-allergy safe products across 4,500 stores, with select offerings available at CVS.com. The retailer will display in-store signage to help shoppers find such food and nonfood items and is offering on-demand video content and resources on its website.

“As consumers shop at CVS Pharmacy this Halloween season, we believe it is our responsibility to offer them safe and smart choices for their families, friends, and neighbors seeking allergy-friendly options,” said Brian Eason, VP of merchandising for CVS Health. “We know healthier happens together, and our partnership with FARE provides an opportunity to ensure Halloween is a more inclusive holiday, in addition to bringing awareness to the important mission of the Teal Pumpkin Project."

Added FARE’s CEO Dr. Sung Poblete:“The number of children with food allergies has risen dramatically over the past 20 years, and our Teal Pumpkin Project will be amplified this year through CVS’ ability to help parents and caregivers identify safe treats and reach even more children by making it easier to find these options at select store locations.”

According to FARE, one in 13 children in the U.S. lives with food allergies and many others are impacted by food intolerances.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.