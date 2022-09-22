After releasing plans to renovate a former W-2’s Quality Meats store in May, Fareway Stores Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week for the new Fareway Meat Market, in Luverne, Minn. Located at 220 West Main Street, the renovated 2,300-square-foot store is the first stand-alone Meat Market in Minnesota.

“We are excited for this first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota,” said Fareway President Garrett S. Piklapp. “Thanks to local city and economic development officials and property owners for helping make this project possible. We look forward to serving and becoming an integral part of the community.”

Managed by Market Manager Brian Tieskotter, the new Fareway Meat Market provides high-quality meat with a full-service butcher counter. The new location also offers main-course options, a variety of sides, regional items and more.

Fareway has been in growth mode this year. It recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new store to be located at 8606 NE 85th in Kansas City, Mo. The location will house an approximately 8,700-square-foot Fareway Meat Market, which is expected to be complete in early spring 2023. In August, the company also agreed to purchase the existing 20,000-square-foot Brick Street Market and Café, in Bondurant, Iowa. Fareway and Brick Street Market plan to finalize the purchase and transition in early 2023.

Family-owned Fareway employs more than 12,000 associates at its more than 120 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Boone, Iowa-based company is No. 77 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.