Drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) in the Las Vegas area can stop at a local WinCo to power up before they hit the road again. The retailer has partnered with the EVgo network to add a fast-charging EV station at its store located at 6101 N. Decatur Blvd.

According to the collaborating companies, this is the first EVgo public fast-charging spot in Nevada for WinCo Foods. The area includes four stalls with 350kW and 100kW chargers, which are compatible with all fast-charge-capable EVs on the market. Drivers can charge their EVs using a credit card, the EVgo app or an EVgo program card called Autocharge+.

“WinCo is happy to play our part in the reduction of carbon emissions in our operating areas. We hope the charging station at our Las Vegas store becomes a destination for EV users and can help encourage others to make the change,” remarked WinCo spokesperson Noah Fleisher.

According to Jonathan Levy, chief commercial officer at EVgo, Las Vegas is a hotspot for EVs. “We know that accelerating EV adoption there and across the country requires driver confidence in reliable and convenient public fast charging infrastructure,” he said. “WinCo and EVgo recognize that adding EVgo fast chargers to WinCo’s Las Vegas store is a win-win-win for all of us, including drivers and shoppers. We look forward to growing our footprint with WinCo Foods in key markets across the West.”

Following this installation, EVgo is planning to add fast-charging stations to other WinCo locations, including stores in California, Texas, Arizona, Washington, Oregon and Utah.

WinCo is an employee-owned company based in Boise, Idaho, that employs more than 20,000 individuals and operates 138 stores in the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada, California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma, Montana and Texas. The company is No. 45 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.