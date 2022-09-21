Following much anticipation, Texas grocer H-E-B has opened the doors to its first location in the DFW Metroplex. Located in Frisco, the store features many of the retailer’s state-of-the-art amenities and innovations, as well as a True Texas BBQ, a Home by H-E-B department and more.

The 118,000-square-foot store is part of the retailer’s multi-format flagship banner and joins a network of six H-E-B-owned Central Market locations in the DFW area. The Frisco outpost also boasts a pet department, beauty department and large frozen section joined by locally grown produce, handmade sushi, a meat market and an extensive craft beer and wine section with sampling.

Environmental sustainability was top of mind with the build, incorporating several energy efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. The site also features extensive native landscaping and an outdoor community space.

“Opening our flagship H-E-B format in the DFW area has been an aspirational goal of ours for many years, and the company has a long-term commitment to serve a broad range of customers and communities across North Texas,” said Stephen Butt, president of the Central Market Division and H-E-B board member. “The DFW Metroplex is among the most competitive markets in the nation, and our H-E-B partners are committed to work hard every day to earn the trust of our customers.”

On May 25, H-E-B started construction on another location for the DFW Metroplex, breaking ground at the site of a new store in Allen, which is set to open in late summer 2023. The grocery chain is also working on a site in Mansfield, about 30 miles from Dallas.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.