As grocers eye the upcoming holiday season, new research from Advantage Solutions shows that, following two unconventional years affected by autumn surges of COVID-19, many shoppers are getting back to pre-pandemic behaviors. For the first big fall holiday of Halloween, a quarter of survey respondents indicate that they will spend more on candy and treats this year and a third will shell out more for costumers and decorations.

According to Advantage Solutions’ poll of more than 1,000 consumers conducted earlier this month, 85% plan to buy Halloween candy, 54% expect to buy decorations and 71% of those with children say they will purchase costumes. Nearly half (48%) plan to spend more than $25 on candy for the Oct. 31 holiday and 47% will spend more than $25 on other Halloween-themed edible treats.

Similar to other consumer research conducted ahead of Halloween 2022, inflation is replacing the pandemic as an influencer of buying behavior. Price is the top factor impacting expected Halloween candy purchases, followed by type of candy and brand of candy, this survey found. More than half of grocery shoppers believe mass merchandisers have the best prices on Halloween candy and plan to shop that channel for candy and other food treats for Halloween. Grocery is the second most popular retail channel for such purchases.

Price-conscious consumers will be on the lookout for savings. The survey showed that 70% of consumers shopping for Halloween are influenced by on-package coupons, and nearly half are swayed by secondary displays.

Additional survey findings are available online.