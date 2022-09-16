BJ’s Wholesale Club is expanding its reach in more ways than one. As the warehouse club operator adds to its footprint by opening several new stores this year, it is also widening its service by accepting SNAP EBT payments across all of its U.S. locations.

Club members now can use their government assistance to purchase items at BJ’s club stores and online at BJs.com or via the retailer’s mobile app. Flexible options are available, including free pickup, shipping and same-day delivery; shoppers can also split their payments at checkout between their EBT card and debit or credit card, if desired.

“Over the course of the last few months, we’ve been actively working to expand our online SNAP EBT payment options for our members across all the states we currently do business in,” said Monica Schwartz, EVP and chief digital officer at BJ’s. “We’re excited to announce that SNAP EBT payments are accepted online chainwide, allowing us to offer even more flexibility and convenience to all of our members.”

The expansion of SNAP EBT payments comes as more people are joining the BJ’s club. The club store chain recently opened its fourth new store of 2022 in Michigan and, in August, reported a strong second quarter performance marked by high gains in traffic and market share. Total comp sales grew by nearly 20% in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates 230 membership warehouse clubs and 160 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. BJ’s is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.