The Honest Kitchen, a San Diego-based producer of natural human- grade pet foods, supplements and treats, has successfully completed the evaluation process to become a Certified B Corporation, the gold standard of social and environmental performance in business. The company reincorporated as a Public Benefit Corp. in early 2021.

"We've been grounded in the principles of conscientious decision-making, such as sourcing non-GMO produce, numerous organic ingredients and higher animal welfare meat standards, since we first began," said Lucy Postins, The Honest Kitchen's founder and chief integrity officer. "We believe it's our responsibility to continue to raise the bar for ourselves, and becoming a B Corp is the perfect next step to cement our ongoing commitment to lasting, positive impact by using our business as a force for good."

Becoming a Certified B Corp provides the company with a more formalized framework for its future growth and conscientious decision-making. Policies that the company has implemented as part of its B Corp certification include the prioritization of minority and women-owned and -operated suppliers; increased local sourcing; further reductions in environmental impact through packaging and distribution choices; tracking and continual improvement of workforce diversity, especially at leadership levels within the organization; further improved animal welfare standards; and integration of even more organic and certified fair- trade ingredients.

The Honest Kitchen produces a full line of human-grade complete and balanced foods for pets, including dry, dehydrated and wet foods, as well as treats, toppers, hydration boosters and a digestive supplement.