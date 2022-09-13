In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, both Target Corp. and FreshDirect are showcasing Hispanic vendors and their products. Tops Friendly Markets, meanwhile, is giving donations to several organizations within its footprint that support Hispanic culture.

Target’s featured collection of more than 90 products across multiple categories was created in partnership with Latino artists, businesses and Target team members. Each item was selected or designed to pay homage to the rich heritage and diversity of Latino culture, including food items such as grain-free tortilla chips from Siete, Concina54’s gluten-free empanadas and more.

Online grocer FreshDirect is also showing appreciation for its Hispanic vendors on its website. Featured products include desserts from Gina’s Paticceria, tortillas from Vista Hermosa, cured foods from New York City-based Charlito’s Cocina and more.



Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops and its vendor partners are showing their support with donations to several local organizations, including Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester, La Liga, Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo and Putnam Cap.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. FreshDirect is owned by Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, which is No. 10 on The PG 100, and Tops' parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. is No. 44 on the list.