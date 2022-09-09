Amazon Fresh is adding to its stable of stores with the opening of two new locations in the East Coast region. A store in Broomall, Pa., near Philadelphia opened on Sept. 8 and an Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase, Md., close to the Washington, D.C. metro area, welcomed its first customers on Sept. 1.

The Broomall store at 2924 Springfield Road is the second Amazon Fresh in Pennsylvania and the first to offer frictionless Just Walk Out shopping. The 40,000-square-foot store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and includes competitively priced grocery staples as well as prepared foods and bakery items. Grand opening celebrations continue through the weekend of Sept. 9-11 and feature giveaway, discounts, free samples and children’s activities.

Amazon Fresh’s site in Chevy Chase – the second such store to open in that city – is located at 8525 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace and spans about 46,000 square feet. Also open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., this one likewise includes Just Walk Out shopping as a convenient service for shoppers. Customers can browse a wide assortment of national brands and fresh produce, meat, seafood and prepared food offerings.

Amazon Fresh stores accept cash, SNAP/EBT, credit or debit card payment. Customers shopping with Just Walk Out technology can use a credit or debit card, Amazon One, or the in-store QR code in the Amazon app to make their purchases.

With the opening of these two stores, there are now 43 Amazon Fresh locations nationwide. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.