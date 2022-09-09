It looks like a new grocery store is coming to Madison, Wis. The city of Madison – Wisconsin’s state capital and home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison – announced this week that it is finalizing lease negotiations with a grocer to open a store in an underserved south side neighborhood.

The planned store at 815 Cedar Street is a Maurer’s Urban Market, which will span 24,000 square feet and take the place of a recently-shuttered Pick ‘n Save location. In addition to center-store groceries, the store will offer fresh produce, meat and seafood and include a deli and bakery.

“I am thrilled to be working on this project. This has been a dream of mine, and I could not be more excited to be opening my first grocery store in my hometown,” said owner Kristie Maurer. Maurer is part of a family business that operates Maurer's Market in the popular Wisconsin Dells tourist town.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said that the new grocery store would be a much-needed addition and will be part of a revamped condominium development with affordable housing. “I am very pleased that we are delivering on the city’s promise to ensure that a full-service grocery store will continue to serve all South Madison residents from now into the future," she remarked.