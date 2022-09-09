Ascend Grocery, a group founded by a team of grocery and investment executives to acquire and open new Save A Lot locations in established and new markets, has promoted Dean Little from COO to president and COO.

A 40-year food retailing professional, Little is an owner and founding partner of Ascend Grocery, one of Save A Lot’s largest retail partners that currently owns and operates 33 stores in the greater Orlando, Fla., area. Over the past year, he helped establish clear operational standards to reinvigorate the Orlando locations. Little’s background also includes work with Vons/Safeway, Price Chopper and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, where he served as COO.

“Since taking on the Orlando area Save A Lot locations in January, Dean has been instrumental in helping us to quickly elevate our operations and ensure we are delivering an outstanding experience for our customers,” said Chris Sherrell, Ascend’s CEO. “I’m thrilled that Dean is taking on this added responsibility as we build our leadership team to position Ascend for continued growth. I have great confidence in his leadership and his ability to execute our plan to expand our network and impact beyond Orlando.”

Save A Lot has more than 850 stores in 32 states. The Earth City, Mo.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.