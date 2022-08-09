Norwalk, Conn.’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved an application to open the first Wegmans Markets store in the Nutmeg State, according to a published report.

The planned 91,000-square-foot store at 47 Richards Avenue was originally revealed in March, with an as-yet-undetermined construction and opening timeline. The store, which will feature a two-story parking garage, is slated to be built at the current 100,000-square-foot site of MBI’s Norwalk offices, which will relocate to the Merritt 7 complex in the same city.

“What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the market, it’s a win-win for everybody,” Steve Leaty, the project manager for the grocer said during a July meeting of the commission. “Anybody that exists there today has to up their game, their experience needs to be better than Wegmans in order to compete.”

Family-owned Wegmans operates more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.