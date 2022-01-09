Hy-Vee Inc. will provide 1,000 free biometric screenings at select stores throughout its eight-state market area as part of Midwest grocer’s “Meet Your Metrics” tour during National Cholesterol Month in September.

The retailer’s dietitian team will administer the free screenings to customers at more than 60 Hy-Vee locations. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Customers can contact the participating Hy-Vee nearest them to arrange an appointment.

A biometric screening is a combination of measurements and readings that may help identify potential risk factors for chronic diseases or conditions such as heart disease, hypertension or diabetes. The dietitians will collect a blood sample from a finger prick that will be used to determine cholesterol levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. They’ll also take resting blood pressure; measurements of height, weight and waist; and calculate body mass index. A typical screening takes 15 to 20 minutes, with all results reviewed and received during the process.

The screenings are made possible by the following partners: Siete, Alaskan Seafood, National Watermelon Board, GFit, Vitamine and Performance Inspired. Each person who receives a screening will receive a Heart Health bag containing samples, coupons and educational materials.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.