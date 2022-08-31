Hy-Vee Inc. will host its next quarterly Best of Local Brands Summit Nov. 2-4 to expand and improve the product offerings at its stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Since these summits began in early 2021, more than 100 new brands have ended up on the shelves of Hy-Vee stores.

This year, Hy-Vee is focused on identifying suppliers with diverse backgrounds and urges minority-owned and women-owned businesses to apply for the quarterly summits.

The upcoming November event will consist of 20-minute virtual interviews with selected suppliers.

Hy-Vee is currently accepting submissions for the summit online in the following categories of retail-ready products: grocery, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care. The submission deadline is Sept. 12.

All product submissions will be made through RangeMe, the online product discovery and sourcing platform of Solon, Ohio-based ECRM, and all meetings will take place via ECRM’s virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect. Suppliers not selected to take part in the summit will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by Hy-Vee again in the future.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.