It’s not too early to talk turkey. Butterball has released its outlook for Thanksgiving and confirms that while the pandemic is abating, this year’s holiday may be impacted by other global factors.

According to the turkey brand’s new report, 90% of Americans are planning to celebrate Thanksgiving this year but recent high food inflation is spurring some to think more about costs. Nearly half (44%) of those planning to host the big meal this year say they are concerned about inflation, specifically at grocery stores (87%) and gas stations (75%).

To gather without blowing their food budget, 55% of respondents said they plan to shop for deals for parts of the meal. Those concerned about inflation cited other possible ways to curb food costs, like cooking more from scratch, making their celebration less formal or asking guests to bring a side dish. Only 8% of inflation-wary hosts say they might cut their guest list to keep a lid on costs.

"While people are eager to gather with friends and loved ones this Thanksgiving, we are seeing external factors like inflation that will influence the way people celebrate," said Rebecca Welch, director of retail brand marketing at Butterball. "But we also see celebrators planning to get creative with ways to cut costs that won't compromise a memorable Thanksgiving. We know people want to celebrate with a turkey at the center of the table, and as always, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is here to share its 41 years of Thanksgiving expertise."

On that note, the venerable Butterball Turkey Talk-Line will open for the year on Nov. 1, taking inquiries via traditional telephone calls as well as by text, online chat or Amazon’s Alexa service. Turkey remains the center of the Thanksgiving table, as Butterball’s latest report shows that 85% of hosts will serve turkey for the holiday and 90% plan to buy the same size bird or a larger one than last year.