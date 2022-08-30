To help curb food waste, Canadian grocer Longo’s is teaming up with surplus food marketplace Too Good To Go to offer consumers deep discounts on excess food that would otherwise go to landfills. Longo’s customers can use the Too Good To Go app to buy “Surprise Bags” at various price points at each store location.

Filled with items across several grocery categories, the bags improve sustainability while providing real value to shoppers. One Surprise Bag is estimated to be the equivalent of 2.5kg of carbon dioxide emissions. While helping reduce food waste, consumers can score deals like getting $24 worth of food items for $7.99.

“Longo’s is leading the way, showing the importance of major retailers to take the issue of food waste as seriously as the problem demands,” said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go’s country manager. “As the largest Canadian grocery store to join us in the fight against food waste, Longo’s joins more than 165,000 businesses across the world who have pledged to be part of the solution. We’re thrilled to partner with them and know that they will have a measurable impact on the future of food waste reduction in Canada.”

All 36 Longo’s stores will take part in the Too Good To Go program, which is used by thousands of retail and foodservice partners in 17 countries. “Food waste is a global issue that cannot be ignored,” said Anthony Longo, president and CEO of Longo’s. “Partnering with Too Good To Go supports our goals to reduce emissions, contributes to our bold zero waste ambitions, and gets us closer to achieving our goal of reaching 90% landfill diversion by 2025.”

The family-run Longo’s operates stores in communities across Toronto and the Greater Toronto area as well as Grocery Gateway, which provides online sales of home-delivered groceries.