Advertisement

News Briefs

08/30/2022

Longo’s to Offer ‘Surprise Bags’ to Combat Food Waste
link copied

Too Good Teaser

To help curb food waste, Canadian grocer Longo’s is teaming up with surplus food marketplace Too Good To Go to offer consumers deep discounts on excess food that would otherwise go to landfills.  Longo’s customers can use the Too Good To Go app to buy “Surprise Bags” at various price points at each store location.

Filled with items across several grocery categories, the bags improve sustainability while providing real value to shoppers. One Surprise Bag is estimated to be the equivalent of 2.5kg of carbon dioxide emissions. While helping reduce food waste, consumers can score deals like getting $24 worth of food items for $7.99.

“Longo’s is leading the way, showing the importance of major retailers to take the issue of food waste as seriously as the problem demands,” said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go’s country manager. “As the largest Canadian grocery store to join us in the fight against food waste, Longo’s joins more than 165,000 businesses across the world who have pledged to be part of the solution. We’re thrilled to partner with them and know that they will have a measurable impact on the future of food waste reduction in Canada.”

All 36 Longo’s stores will take part in the Too Good To Go program, which is used by thousands of retail and foodservice partners in 17 countries.  “Food waste is a global issue that cannot be ignored,” said Anthony Longo, president and CEO of Longo’s. “Partnering with Too Good To Go supports our goals to reduce emissions, contributes to our bold zero waste ambitions, and gets us closer to achieving our goal of reaching 90% landfill diversion by 2025.”

The family-run Longo’s operates stores in communities across Toronto and the Greater Toronto area as well as Grocery Gateway, which provides online sales of home-delivered groceries.

 

Advertisement
08/30/2022

Meijer Brings Bagel Deli to Small-Format Outpost
link copied

Capital City Market

Meijer’s Capital City Market in downtown Lansing, Mich., is now home to the second location of local restaurant Goodfellas Bagel Deli. The bagel shop originally opened in 2019 near the market and specializes in unique and traditional bagel sandwiches made with fresh ingredients.

The retailer’s neighborhood market is a 37,000-square-foot location that focuses on bringing fresh food and value to customers in a market-like setting. Customers at Capital City Market can order at the deli and eat at the market’s café, and also purchase hot or cold grab-and-go sandwiches or bulk orders to go. The new Goodfellas outpost will also feature exclusive menu and convenience offerings.

“Identifying and cultivating local partnerships is part of the fabric that makes our small format stores so unique,” said Robert Lajcaj, Capital City Market store manager. “I’ve ordered sandwiches from Goodfellas numerous times over the years, and I’ve been continuously impressed with not only the quality of food but the attention given to their customers. I’m excited to see them grow within our store.”

“I really enjoy the team at Capital City Market and I’m looking forward to the new doors this partnership has already started to open for my business,” said Adrian Joseph, owner of Goodfellas. “We’ve done a good job of creating a really solid fan base, and now we’ll be able to do so much more.”

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 260 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food retailers in North America.

08/29/2022

DoorDash Gives DashMart an AI-Driven Boost
link copied

DashMart Teaser

DoorDash is partnering with software company Relex Solutions to implement the company’s artificial intelligence-driven supply chain planning solution to service DoorDash’s convenience-oriented DashMart locations. The Relex solution uses machine learning to create highly accurate forecasts that aim to optimize product availability at DashMart sites.

“We are excited to partner with DoorDash to automate and optimize forecasting and replenishment for their DashMart locations,” said Carlos Victoria, SVP sales Americas for Relex. “We look forward to working with DoorDash to continue driving accuracy and efficiency in their supply chain operations.”

San Francisco-based DoorDash also recently moved to end its partnership with Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart after more than four years. Sources familiar with the matter told Business Insider that DoorDash decided to end its partnership with the retailer because it was no longer mutually beneficial and because the delivery company wanted to focus on “its long-term customer relationships."

Advertisement
08/29/2022

Food Lion Steps Up BOPIS Service
link copied

Food Lion Pickup

As shoppers’ fall schedules get busier and the holiday season looms, Food Lion is widening its curbside pick-up service to include 15 more locations in Tennessee, Georgia and North and South Carolina.

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., shoppers in those markets can order groceries online via the Food Lion to Go app and retrieve their items on the same day from the comfort of their own vehicle. Customers over the age of 21 can also purchase their beer and wine for pick-up, in areas where that kind of purchase is accepted.

The expansion of the Food Lion to Go program reflects the company’s efforts to meet shoppers’ needs, wherever they are. “We continue to offer Food Lion To Go at additional stores to help our customers spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and e-commerce. “We want to give neighbors the option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to fresh groceries at affordable prices.”

To mark the new service, Food Lion is offering free pickup for first-time users. Shoppers can also link their loyalty card to their online account for additional deals through digital coupons and rewards savings.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

08/29/2022

What Can Grocers Expect This Labor Day Weekend?
link copied

Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is coming – and so are shoppers. As consumers stock up ahead of cookouts, picnics and more time at home during the holiday break, they are back in physical stores.

That’s a conclusion from a new Numerator survey on Labor Day shopping trends. When polling consumers about their shopping intentions heading into the last big weekend of summer, the data tech company found that 88% of people expect to make their purchases in person. Most of them (68%) plan to shop at grocery stores, while 45% say they will visit a mass retailer and 33% will likely go to a club store. Only 17% expect to shop online.

As for what they’re planning to buy when they get to the store, most shoppers are filling their carts with food. At the top of their shopping lists: meat/seafood, snacks, fruits/vegetables, side dishes and alcoholic beverages. Nearly two thirds (61%) report that they intend to grill or barbecue.

Numerator’s findings also show that shoppers are less influenced now by recent external market factors than they were in the past. Fewer than one in five (18%) anticipate that COVID will affect their plans. Just over half (51%) of shoppers report that inflation is impacting their Labor Day plans, compared to 62% during Memorial Day weekend, Numerator revealed.

That said, consumers will be looking to save money when they can. An overwhelming majority of 9 in 10 of those surveyed said they may shop Labor Day weekend sales events. More than half of those looking for deals expect to buy grocery items, while 25% will look for discounted apparel/shoes and 24% will seek on-sale household essentials.  

Even as they are in Labor Day shopping mode, consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation in other ways. Fuel prices, while dropping over the summer, are still a concern: A third of shoppers told Numerator’s researchers that high fuel prices are spurring them to travel less and 22% say they won’t travel at all this year because of pain at the pump.

08/29/2022

Stop & Shop Allows Shoppers to Take Advantage of Sale Prices Longer
link copied

Stop & Shop Deal Lock

Stop & Shop has launched a Deal Lock program, which allows customers to take advantage of sale prices longer by providing extended savings on select items for a couple of weeks at a time.

Both national and private label brands are included in the new cost-saving initiative, which spans all store departments and categories. Deal Lock items will be highlighted in the circular, as well as in store with dedicated end caps, aisle displays, shelf tags, in-store radio announcements and additional store signage – all designed to help customers spend less for longer.

“We are proud to offer our customers another way to save on the items they want and need, especially during these inflationary times,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “Combined with our everyday low prices, weekly sale items and loyalty program offers, we’re giving customers the ability to spend less while still checking everything off their shopping lists.”

Once a customer uses their Stop & Shop GO Rewards loyalty card at checkout, they will automatically receive the Deal Lock prices. Those shopping online for delivery and pickup will also be able to take advantage of Deal Lock savings automatically at checkout.

Similarly, Mansfield, Mass.-based Roche Bros. Supermarkets recently rolled out a price lock on more than 500 of its most frequently purchased items until Nov. 17. Additionally, Dollar Tree plans to lower prices at its Family Dollar stores.

Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North AmericaChesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree is No. 29 on The PG 100.