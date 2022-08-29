Stop & Shop has launched a Deal Lock program, which allows customers to take advantage of sale prices longer by providing extended savings on select items for a couple of weeks at a time.

Both national and private label brands are included in the new cost-saving initiative, which spans all store departments and categories. Deal Lock items will be highlighted in the circular, as well as in store with dedicated end caps, aisle displays, shelf tags, in-store radio announcements and additional store signage – all designed to help customers spend less for longer.

“We are proud to offer our customers another way to save on the items they want and need, especially during these inflationary times,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “Combined with our everyday low prices, weekly sale items and loyalty program offers, we’re giving customers the ability to spend less while still checking everything off their shopping lists.”

Once a customer uses their Stop & Shop GO Rewards loyalty card at checkout, they will automatically receive the Deal Lock prices. Those shopping online for delivery and pickup will also be able to take advantage of Deal Lock savings automatically at checkout.

Similarly, Mansfield, Mass.-based Roche Bros. Supermarkets recently rolled out a price lock on more than 500 of its most frequently purchased items until Nov. 17. Additionally, Dollar Tree plans to lower prices at its Family Dollar stores.

Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree is No. 29 on The PG 100.