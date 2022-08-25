Ahead of its 70th anniversary this autumn, locally owned and family-operated Roche Bros. Supermarkets is offering a helping hand to the local communities that have kept it in business over the years. The independent grocer has rolled out a price lock on more than 500 of its most frequently purchased items from now until Nov. 17.

“Roche Bros. has evolved through the years by listening to our customers and doing our best to meet the needs of the communities we share,” said second-generation owner Rick Roche. “We continue to do that 70 years later. We realize that as a family-owned business, we have an opportunity to respond to the current challenges families are facing with the rising costs hitting our industry especially hard. Through our Price Lock Promise, we hope to help families maintain some control over rising costs while still accessing the highest-quality products.”

The Roche Bros. Price Lock Promise covers more than 500 popular items, from bread, milk and laundry detergent to chips and ice cream. This will enable customers to budget confidently in preparation for Thanksgiving. A full list of products in the program is available online.

In similar efforts to help shoppers save, Weis Markets instituted price cuts on many of its best-selling frozen items in May, while natural food retailer Earth Fare cut prices on hundreds of Field Day pantry essentials earlier this month.

Along with the price lock, Roche Bros. will revive its New England Cheese and Food events at many locations in October to celebrate its 70th anniversary and continue its tradition of partnering with local food producers and helping consumers discover new local flavors. A complete list of events can also be found online.

Established in 1952 by brothers Pat and Bud Roche as a meat and produce business, Roche Bros. now employs more than 4,000 associates at 20 Roche Bros., Sudbury Farms and Brothers Marketplace grocery stores. The Mansfield, Mass.-based company is currently operated by second-generation owners Rick and Ed Roche.