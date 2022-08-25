Online grocer FreshDirect has revealed that it will leave the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., areas to focus on markets closer to its Bronx, N.Y., headquarters. The news came via blog post on the company’s website, along with a list of ZIP codes that the e-tailer will no longer service.

“For 20 years, FreshDirect has been integral to the fabric of food culture in New York City,” the company said in a statement provided to Progressive Grocer. “As a homegrown, trusted New York City brand, we are strengthening our commitment to providing service to the greater New York City Tri-State area, which is our biggest opportunity for future growth and expansion. This strategy positions FreshDirect for continued long-term success and further solidifies the company as an industry leader. We are excited to unlock new ZIP codes throughout the Tri-State service footprint and offer the freshest, highest-quality food to even more customers, with the unrivaled ease, convenience and speed FreshDirect is known for.”

In the post, FreshDirect, which recently marked its 20th anniversary, wrote that the last day that customers will be able to place delivery orders in the Philadelphia or Washington, D.C., areas is Friday, Sept. 2, with some neighborhoods seeing service end on Monday, Aug. 29, and that final deliveries will be made on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The company also provided account information for customers in the affected areas.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, FreshDirect came to the City of Brotherly Love and surrounding areas back in 2012. It entered the D.C. region in 2017.

FreshDirect currently delivers directly to customers across seven states, including the New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C,. metropolitan areas. In January 2021, the company was acquired by Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, whose other U.S brands include Stop & Shop, Peapod, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford. Ahold Delhaize USA operates more than 2,000 stores in 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.