Smart & Final is kicking off its annual fundraiser benefiting City of Hope’s Kids 4 Hope program. From now through Sept. 6, shoppers at the grocer’s locations in California, Arizona and Nevada can donate to the cause.

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research center focusing on the treatment of cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Last year, the Smart & Final campaign led to a $450,000 donation to the Kids 4 Hope program.

“We are once again honored to partner with City of Hope to support their valuable, lifesaving research and treatments,” said Tinamarie Squieri, manager of the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation. “The Smart & Final Charitable Foundation takes great pride in our participation in the Kids 4 Hope campaign through the generous giving of Smart & Final’s associates and customers.”

Throughout the year, the Smart & Final Charitable Foundation assists nonprofit organizations with a focus on hunger relief, health and wellness, team sports and youth development, education, and disaster relief. In 2021, the Charitable Foundation raised almost $2 million to support 1,500 causes with the help of Smart & Final customers and associates.

Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final operates 254 locations, including larger-format stores under the Smart & Final Extra! banner that combine a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings. The company was acquired in 2021 by Bodega Latina Corp., a subsidiary of Grupo Comercial Chedraui that is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.