Amazon, which recently created an Amazon Ads advanced partner status to highlight top collaborators, has added Tinuiti to that list. One of the largest independent performance marketing firms across digital advertising and streaming, Tinuiti has a longstanding relationship with Amazon Ads and employs several former Amazon professionals.

Tinuiti reports that it achieved this designation because it demonstrated expertise in brand building and customer engagement on Amazon. “From becoming an initial member of Amazon Ads original partner directory in 2018 to beta testing the newest iteration of the Partner Network, Tinuiti has been a long-term and active participant in the thoughtful and collaborative process behind the program’s development,” explained Obele Brown-West, chief solution officer at Tinuiti. “We’re incredibly thankful for our ongoing relationship with Amazon Ads and for the opportunity to leverage cutting-edge innovation and the type of forward-thinking that truly affects change and moves the needle for our client brands.”

As a partner, Tinuiti was one of the first agencies to use advertising technology around the Amazon Ads infrastructure, deploying its proprietary MobiusX technology to drive online sales. Last year, the company acquired an agency specializing in Amazon, Ortega Group, to create full-service programs for Amazon and marketplaces. In addition to working with Amazon, the company manages digital media with Google and Meta, among other clients.

Amazon announced the new Amazon Ads global recognition program in April. The program has two status tiers, advanced and verified, based on information provided through its partner network.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.