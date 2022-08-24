Walmart+ has introduced a new member perk that aims to deliver compounding value: Walmart Rewards, created as a new and easy way for Walmart+ members to earn additional savings toward future Walmart purchases.

Here’s how it currently works, as described by Chris Cracchiolo, SVP and general manager, Walmart+ in a blog post:

• When members search for products on Walmart.com or the Walmart app, they’ll see an option to add rewards to hundreds of bestselling items, on top of Walmart’s everyday low prices.

• Members can bank the digital rewards in the Walmart wallet in the app and online and use them to save on future purchases in stores and online. The item-specific rewards, powered by the Ibotta Performance Network, are available exclusively for Walmart+ members.

“We’re focusing first on providing rewards on items purchased by our members, and over time, we’ll continue to expand the program to deliver new ways to earn rewards,” noted Cracchiolo.

There's no need to download a separate app or even enroll in the free Walmart Rewards. Members just sign into their Walmart+ account online or in the Walmart app, clip eligible rewards, buy the items and amass rewards. Whether they shop in-store or online, members can use digital offers to earn Walmart Rewards, redeeming the balance at checkout. Additionally, Walmart Rewards isn’t static, “opening the door to endless earning possibilities for members in the future,” according to Cracchiolo.

