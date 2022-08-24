Cryptocurrency cash exchange Coinmehas made available cash onramps to six additional cryptos – beyond Bitcoin – via Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks in the U.S. Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, LumensandPolygon can now be purchased instantly using cash at more than 10,000 of the kiosks nationwide.

“Different coins serve different purposes, and we’re excited to continue serving our customers with a menu of coins representing approximately 70% of the total crypto market cap,” said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Seattle-based Coinme. “Our partnership with Coinstar has allowed us to scale to 10,000 additional physical locations, providing instant cash onramps to crypto, which can be purchased and securely stored in the coinme wallet or sent to nearly any wallet globally.”

Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks, conveniently located at grocery stores across the country, offer instant, affordable, simple and trusted transactions.

“Customers have asked us to make other coins available besides Bitcoin on Coinme-enabled Coinstar kiosks,” said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Bellevue, Wash.-based Coinstar, the global leader in self-service coin counting, with 24,000 kiosks in North America, Europe and Japan. “We want to make it easy for anyone, regardless of their familiarity with crypto, to get started with digital currencies with cash in their local grocery stores.”

Coinme is marking its multicoin listings with the Token of the Week Sweepstakes, providing the weekly opportunity for customers to win up to $5,500 in the featured crypto of the week.