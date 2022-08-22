ShopRite has added to its footprint with a new location in Pelham, N.Y. The store at 847 Pelham Parkway is converting from a Fairway Market and undergoing a renovation to update its offerings and services.

The 75,000-square-foot should be refreshed by late fall, according to company information. The store will feature a full-service meat department, seafood department, from-scratch bakery, large produce area with an assortment of organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables, expansive deli and floral section, in addition to an array of center-store groceries. Grocery delivery is available through Instacart.

To mark the transition, ShopRite is offering customers its rewards card and promoting its store brands and low-priced items during this period of high food inflation.

"We couldn't wait to give our customers the value and variety of a ShopRite, which is why we have begun offering the ShopRite loyalty card and store promotions. The full store renovation will continue over the next several weeks," explained Bill Sumas, EVP, Village Super Market, Inc. “This new ShopRite will continue to showcase our commitment to the community to offer incredible value, quality and service to our shoppers. We thank our customers for their patience as we prepare the new store and look forward to sharing the ShopRite shopping experience with new and returning customers in Westchester County.”

Established in 1937 as a family business, Village Supermarkets is a Wakefern member and currently operates 30 ShopRite supermarkets throughout New Jersey, Maryland, New York City and eastern Pennsylvania, as well as four specialty markets under the Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market brands in Manhattan.

Keasbey, N.J.-based retailer cooperative Wakefern, whose members operate more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets, comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.