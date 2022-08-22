Sun-Maid Growers of California announced that President and CEO Harry Overly will shift into a new role as executive chairman of the board. In the meantime, Braden Bender, the current CFO of the farmer’s cooperative, will act as interim president.

Overly, who served as president and CEO since 2017 and oversaw the company’s first brand acquisition, will work with the board to conduct an executive search and ensure a smooth succession. Under his leadership, the business exceeded many sales records and pursued an ambitious growth plan.

“Harry is a considerate and ambitious leader and we’re fortunate to have had him lead our company over the last five years,” said Steve Kister, chairman of board. “We’re thankful for the leadership, vision and outstanding performance Harry brought to Sun-Maid. I’m very pleased that Harry will continue to work with our board as executive chairman, to continue the momentum he’s established.”

Overly, for his part, expressed gratitude for the experience. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the Sun-Maid organization,” he remarked. “While I’m personally excited for my next adventure within the better-for-you snacking space, which will still be involved with growers here in California’s Central Valley, the Sun-Maid family will always be important to me.”

Additionally, private label snack maker Flagstone Foods announced on Aug. 22 that Overly has been appointed as CEO.