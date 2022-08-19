John Driscoll has joined Mid-Atlantic food retailer Weis Markets as VP of construction and store development. In his new role, Driscoll will oversee the day-to-day management and operation of the grocer’s construction, architecture, land development, non-resale procurement, energy and facilities maintenance. He reports to SVP of Real Estate and Development Rusty Graber.

Driscoll brings to his latest position 20 years of experience leading multidisciplinary teams in architecture, construction, facility design/maintenance and project management. He comes to Weis Markets from Texas grocer H-E-B, where he led teams working on new stores, remodels/expansions and equipment replacements.

Driscoll earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture and an MBA from Texas Tech University.

In reporting its most recent second-quarter results, Weis Markets noted that, despite economic uncertainty, net sales for the company totaled $1.14 billion for the 13-week quarter ended June 25, compared with $1.05 billion for the same period in 2021, up 8.4%. Second-quarter comps increased 8.4% on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 2.6% on a two-year stacked basis, following an increase of 24.1% for the same period in 2020. The grocer attributed these gains to such inflation-fighting strategies as its Low, Low Price program, which includes brand-name and Weis Quality products and features price reductions between 13% and 33%.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it as one of the Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch in 2022. San Antonio-based H-E-B, with more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico, is No. 16 on PG’s list.