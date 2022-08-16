Several food retailers have been recognized on Forbes’ annual ranking of America’s Best Employers For Women.

Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to identify the companies leading the way by supporting women inside and outside their workforces with the business publication's annual ranking of America’s Best Employers for Women.

Surveying 50,000 Americans — 30,000 women and 20,000 men working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees — the list focused on several areas. Respondents were asked to rate their organization on criteria such as working conditions, diversity and if they would recommend their employer to others. Statista additionally asked female respondents to rate their employers on factors such as parental leave, discrimination and pay equality, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. Executive and board-level representation was also factored into the score.

The America’s Best Employers For Women list encompasses 400 companies. Food retailers that made the list include:

• Trader Joe’s, at No. 117

• H-E-B, at No. 134

• Target Corp., at No. 222

• Publix Super Markets, at No. 225

• Wegmans Food Markets, at No. 275

• Festival Foods, at No. 325

• Costco, at No. 379

• Aldi, at No. 394

• Amazon, at No. 398

Wegmans also earned the No. 3 spot on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Other retailers included on Fortune's 2022 list include Target, at No. 12 and Publix, at No. 92.

To view Forbes’ entire ranking of America’s Best Employers For Women, click here.

