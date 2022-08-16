Hilco Sweets has appointed a new national sales manager. The Louisville, Ky.-based novelty candy company hired industry pro Amy King to help sweeten deals and advance growth in the category just ahead of the busy fall and holiday merchandising seasons.

King brings more than 20 years of CPG sales experience to her new role, which will address sales opportunities in both seasonal and everyday segments. Prior to joining Hilco, she was a sales director at CandyRific. Her background also includes positions at Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Premier Nutrition and Kettle Foods.

[Read more: "How Is Inflation Affecting Impulse Buys?"]

“Amy has spent years honing her skills in all channels of distribution, pioneering new sales, pushing established growth and managing the broker network. We are elated to have Amy join our team," said Lou DiMarco, Hilco’s EVP.

Echoed King: “The growth of the licenses and brands we partner with now and those on the horizon, makes it a very exciting time at Hilco, and I’m so happy to be a part of the team.”