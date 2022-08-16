Marketing company AdAdapted has expanded its solutions for CPGs, rolling out new add-to-cart shoppable video ads. The ads are designed to help brands create e-commerce campaigns based on AdAdapted’s shopping list marketing mobile ad platform.

Improved technology helps CPGs better target consumers based in their purchase intent behavior. Through a new one-click functionality, users can add branded items directly to their digital shopping cart.

[Read more: "AdAdapted Debuts Add-to-Cart Capabilities for E-Commerce Advertising"]

According to company information, the new solution helps ensure that ads are delivered to shoppers most likely to purchase the items. This enhancement also aims to optimize brand awareness, with videos that offer more than six times the viewing time found on social media feeds. CPGs can also assess the effectiveness of the ads after viewing post-campaign reporting.

“In today’s digital age, brands must serve consumers compelling video content that encourages them to engage,” noted Mike Pedersen, co-founder and CEO of AdAdapted.

Utah-based pancake and waffle mix company Kodiak Cakes is one brand that has utilized the novel shoppable add-to-cart ads. “We have found significant positive results with AdAdapted campaigns over the years,” said Ali Fluke, senior advertising manager. “The launch of AdAdapted Shoppable Video Ads enables us to utilize AdAdapted’s 1-click Add-to-Cart user experience, while expanding the placement opportunities to mobile web.”