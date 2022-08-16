Publix has topped the 1,300-store mark with the opening of three new locations in the Sunshine State.

A new 46,811-square-foot store opened on Aug. 4 in the fast-growing community of Crawfordville, south of Tallahassee. Publix store #1798 offers the chain’s typical grocery and fresh food assortment, including a broad section of grab-and-go cut fruit containers, ready-to-heat prepared meals, a large bulk foods area and hot sandwiches and desserts from the expansive bakery, among a slew of other items. The Crawfordville Publix at 2343 Crawfordville Highway will be staffed by a team of about 150 associates and managers.

On Aug. 11, the grocer unveiled a location in Jacksonville at 2039 Hendricks Ave. at the Shoppes of East San Marco. The 39,029-square-foot store is the 15th Publix in Jacksonville and features a sleek café area, wide array of center-store, fresh and prepared foods and convenient lower-level parking, among other amenities.

Meanwhile, Publix celebrated the grand reopening of a location in Orlando on Aug. 13. Set in the Suncrest Village development at 10115 University Blvd., the 48,387-square-foot store has undergone an extensive transformation over the past year and offers a host of convenient solutions for shoppers, from rows of take-home meal kits to a full-service seafood counter stocked with several varieties of fresh fish and shellfish.

The new Publix stores in Florida are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offer self-checkout and grocery pickup and delivery. Pharmacy hours vary.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. The Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.