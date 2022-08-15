Pittsburgh has a fresh Whole Foods Market. The natural products retailer opened a 54,557-square-foot store on Aug. 10 at 5700 Penn Avenue in the East Liberty neighborhood, replacing a nearby shuttered location at 5880 Centre Avenue.

Befitting its construction, the latest Whole Foods location features a sleek, modern design with nods to Pittsburgh’s local culture and sites. The shelves are stocked with items from 120 Pennsylvania vendors chosen by the chain’s regional foragers, spanning locally produced fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood and artisan goods. As with other Whole Foods stores, the East Liberty market features a full-service meat counter, a full-service seafood counter, specialty food cases, a bakery, a beer and wine department, a full-service coffee bar, and a prepared food area.

Marking the opening, Whole Foods is giving $5,000 to a local community garden and donating $10,000 to other nearby nonprofit organizations that support community food systems, education and leadership development programs.

Grocery pickup will be available at the new Pittsburgh store. Shoppers who are Amazon Prime members can access deep discounts on select products every week and score an additional 10% off hundreds of in-store sale items.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.