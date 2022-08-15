Extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has teamed up with DoorDash to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 398 Grocery Outlets locations across the country. Now DoorDash customers can order groceries on-demand from local Grocery Outlet stores through the DoorDash marketplace app or website.

“DoorDash is committed to providing customers with all the selection they crave at affordable prices, in a way that’s convenient for them and their families,” said Shanna Prevé, VP, business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “As consumers face rising prices, we’re thrilled to partner with Grocery Outlet to provide consumers across the country with a new way to purchase more affordable groceries while maximizing their budgets. With this partnership, consumers can find and enjoy even more affordable grocery selection on our marketplace.”

“Our partnership with DoorDash will help save shoppers time and money,” noted Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg. “In addition to bringing more of our great products direct to consumers, our DoorDash partnership will help Grocery Outlet reach more customers with great prices during a time where every penny counts.”

All participating Grocery Outlet stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members free delivery from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members receive these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from Grocery Outlet.

Further, as part of the Summer of DashPass five weeks of DashPass member-only offers, from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, DashPass members will get 30% off Grocery Outlet orders of $40 or more, up to a total value of $20.

This past May, Grocery Outlet teamed with Uber to pilot on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery at 72 Grocery Outlet stores across California, Oregon and Washington, including in the cities of Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Palo Alto and Sunnyvale.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 420 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.