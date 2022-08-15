Advertisement

News Briefs

08/15/2022

Grocery Outlet, DoorDash Offer On-Demand Grocery Delivery
link copied

DoorDash Door Teaser

Extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has teamed up with DoorDash to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 398 Grocery Outlets locations across the country. Now DoorDash customers can order groceries on-demand from local Grocery Outlet stores through the DoorDash marketplace app or website.

“DoorDash is committed to providing customers with all the selection they crave at affordable prices, in a way that’s convenient for them and their families,” said Shanna Prevé, VP, business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “As consumers face rising prices, we’re thrilled to partner with Grocery Outlet to provide consumers across the country with a new way to purchase more affordable groceries while maximizing their budgets. With this partnership, consumers can find and enjoy even more affordable grocery selection on our marketplace.” 

“Our partnership with DoorDash will help save shoppers time and money,” noted Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg. “In addition to bringing more of our great products direct to consumers, our DoorDash partnership will help Grocery Outlet reach more customers with great prices during a time where every penny counts.”

All participating Grocery Outlet stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members free delivery from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members receive these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from Grocery Outlet.

Further, as part of the Summer of DashPass five weeks of DashPass member-only offers, from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24, DashPass members will get 30% off Grocery Outlet orders of $40 or more, up to a total value of $20. 

This past May, Grocery Outlet teamed with Uber to pilot on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery at 72 Grocery Outlet stores across California, Oregon and Washington, including in the cities of Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Palo Alto and Sunnyvale. 

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 420 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and Maryland. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
08/12/2022

Hy-Vee Will Showcase Local Minority- and Women-Owned Brands
link copied

Hy-Vee Rolls Out Seafood Supplier Code of Conduct

Midwestern grocer Hy-Vee will hold a product and services showcase next month in an effort to help advance local minority- and women-owned companies. The Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit, set to take place Sept. 27 in Kansas City, Mo., will offer resources, learning opportunities and networking for small-business owners.

Local minority- and women-owned businesses are invited to apply for the opportunity to showcase their products or services during a pitch competition at the summit. Selected applicants will present to a panel of judges for the chance to win up to $30,000. 

Submissions for local products or services are being accepted on Hy-Vee’s website through Sept. 1 in the following categories: food and beverage, product innovation and technology, and health, wellness and beauty.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

08/12/2022

Stop & Shop Steps Up Fresh Food Donations
link copied

Stop & Shop to Hire 5,000 Employees, Ratifies Pension Benefit Agreement

In an effort to stem hunger in its communities, Stop & Shop is introducing a new seasonal program that provides locally grown fresh vegetables to families in need. This month, the retailer will hold distribution events in stores across its multistate footprint.

Consumers facing food insecurity in these areas can access locally grown produce such as corn, cabbage, cucumbers, eggplant and peppers. Stop & Shop is working with regional and local food banks to coordinate donations in New Jersey, Massachusetts and New York.

The first event took place Aug. 12 at the Neptune City, N.J., Stop & Shop. Hundreds of clients of the Fulfill book bank could drive up and receive produce and other grocery essentials from the retailer’s team of associate volunteers.

At the same time, Stop & Shop is supporting local growers and farmers by sourcing fresh produce from their businesses. Shoppers can learn more about those products and suppliers via signage at Stop & Shop stores.

Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Its other brands are Food Lion, FreshDirect, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Peapod, and Retail Business Services.

 

Advertisement
08/12/2022

Trader Joe’s Abruptly Shutters NYC Wine Shop
link copied

Trader Joe's Liquor Teaser

Trader Joe’s Wine Shop in New York City’s Union Square has permanently closed. The unexpected move came on Thursday, Aug. 11, when shoppers encountered a letter posted on the door of the East 14th Street location.

“We have been operating our small Wine Shop in the Union Square neighborhood for over 15 years, and we thank you for your business and support throughout the years,” the letter noted. “It is now time for us to explore another location that will allow us to optimize the potential of our one and only license to sell wine in the state of New York.”

Wine shop associates will be paid for their scheduled shifts through Aug. 28 and have the opportunity to transfer to another New York City Trader Joe’s location, the letter added.

The Union Square wine shop opened in 2006 shortly after the East 14th Street grocery store location, which was the first Trader Joe’s in the Big Apple and remains open.

“We look forward to sharing with you our plans to offer an even better wine shop experience to our New York customers as soon as they are finalized,” the posted letter concluded, followed by the sign-off “All of us at Trader Joe’s.”

A company representative has confirmed the wine shop’s permanent closure to a local press outlet

08/12/2022

New Culture Boosts R&D Capability with New VP
link copied

Binita_New Culture

Alternative-dairy company New Culture has appointed Binita Bhattacharjee, Ph.D., VP of process development and engineering. In her new role, she will lead the organization’s fermentation and downstream processing teams and work with external co-manufacturing and research partners to enhance production capacity and launch the company’s animal-free mozzarella designed to stretch, melt and bubble like traditional cheese.

Most recently, Bhattacharjee was senior director of process development at biotech company Amyris. Her 15-year industry experience spans functions such as technology evaluation, process development, techno-economic modeling, logistics and engineering for sustainable products. She earned her doctorate and master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and her bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

"Binita is a world-class engineer, scientist and leader with deep experience harnessing bioprocess to produce innovative, sustainable products," said Inja Radman, Ph.D., co-founder and chief science officer of San Leandro, Calif.-based New Culture. "By adding her to the helm of our impressive fermentation and downstream process development teams, we are one step closer to bringing New Culture mozzarella to market."

New Culture is working on producing the dairy protein casein without any animal inputs to make its alternative mozzarella cheese, which will be rolled out in 2023. The business is backed by such investors as Kraft Heinz's Evolv Ventures, ADM Ventures, S2G Ventures, Mayfield, CPT Capital, Ahren Innovation Capital and Future Ventures.

08/12/2022

BP Brings Ampm Banner to the East Coast
link copied

Ampm

BP’s Ampm c-store chain is now bicoastal with the opening of a location in New York City. The store, at 824 Allerton Avenue in the borough of The Bronx, is the first of its kind on the East Coast and represents the company’s ambitious expansion plans: It aims to increase the number of strategic convenience sites from around 2,000 to 3,000 by the end of the decade.

The Bronx Ampm is based on the store model of Thorntons, the fuel and c-store banner acquired by BP last year. The space includes fresh fruit, groceries, nonfood items and a hot prepared food area.

"As BP transitions toward becoming a net-zero company, convenience will play a huge role in delivering our integrated strategy. The experience customers feel at our retail sites will be key to attracting them in and ensuring they return. Because New Yorkers are always on the go, the Empire State is a perfect fit for this expansion," said Dave Lawler, chairman and president of Houston-based BP America.

Added Greg Franks, SVP mobility and convenience, Americas: "This store sets the stage for us to maximize the large BP footprint along the East Coast.”

Currently, BP operates several retail models across the United States, spanning company-owned retail stores, strategic partnerships, brand licensing, wholesale, business-to-business, dealer-owned and franchise-owned locations.  