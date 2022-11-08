On the heels of a successful curbside pickup program for groceries, Publix is launching that kind of service for prescriptions. Shoppers at select Publix pharmacies in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia can now order their medications and healthcare items and pick them up outside the store location.

The free service is available on the Publix app and online at publixpharmacy.com. Customers who order and pay in advance park in designated spaces, call the number on the line and let staff know that they have arrived.

“Our customers enjoy the convenience of curbside pickup for their grocery orders, so we are excited to add prescriptions to that offering,” said Dain Rusk, VP of pharmacy for Publix. “Whether customers choose to shop in our stores or from the comfort of their cars, we are committed to providing the same great service from our pharmacies.”

Some items are not eligible for curbside pickup, including controlled substances, purchases through Medicare Part B and age-restricted medications.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.