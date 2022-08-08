A new Sprouts Farmers Market is going up at one of the country’s most well-known retirement communities. The Villages in Sumter County, Fla., a master-planned 55-plus neighborhood with an estimated population close to 85,000, announced the addition of the fresh, natural and organic grocery store at the corner of Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466.

The Sprouts store is expected to open in early 2022. In its announcement, The Villages noted that the retailer will welcome customers “at the height of snowbird season.”

It’s been a busy construction year for Sprouts throughout Florida. The Arizona-based retailer is finishing up another location at 1800 NE Pine Island in Cape Coral, Fla., for a planned Oct. 7 grand opening. Ahead of that, the retailer is hosting a virtual management hiring event on Aug. 12 and an in-person hiring event on Aug. 23 at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers.

Earlier this summer, Sprouts welcomed shoppers to a new store in Apopka, Fla. That 28,000-square-foot store is located at 2283 E. Semoran Boulevard in the greater Orlando area.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.