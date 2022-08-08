To help source its power supply from solar energy, CVS Health has revealed a 15-year agreement with Constellation Energy Corp. to purchase clean, renewable energy equivalent to the energy use of 309 CVS Health locations in Illinois and Ohio.

“Our agreement with Constellation is an important step toward achieving our goal of sourcing 50% renewable energy by 2040,” said CVS Health Corporate Social Responsibility SVP Sheryl Burke. “Investments in renewable energy enable us to help create a more sustainable world for all of us today and for generations to come.”

Through this agreement, CVS Health will receive renewable energy and renewable energy certificates equal to a 42-megawatt share of the Mammoth Central solar facility, the third and final phase of Doral Renewables’ Mammoth Solar project located in Indiana. With an estimated capacity of 1.3 gigawatts, Mammoth Solar will be one of the country’s largest solar farms upon completion. CVS Health will use the Constellation Offsite Renewables (CORe) retail power product to facilitate its renewable energy transaction. This agreement will help CVS Health reduce its carbon footprint by more than 38,000 metric tons each year. This is the equivalent emissions of nearly 7,400 homes’ electricity use in one year, according to U.S. EPA estimates.

“These long-term sustainability commitments are essential to increasing the amount of clean energy on the grid and helping solve the climate crisis,” said Jim McHugh, chief commercial officer at Baltimore-based Constellation.

Investing in renewable energy is part of CVS Health’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. The company continues to reduce resource consumption across its operations through lighting and transportation upgrades, optimizing digital solutions to reduce paper, alternatives to single-use bags, and offering products that are good for customers and the environment.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.