Advertisement

News Briefs

08/03/2022

Stop & Shop Campaign Raises $1.2M for Regional Food Banks
link copied

Stop & Shop Now Taking EBT Card Payments for Online

Along with Unilever’s Knorr brand, Stop & Shop has raised $1.2 million for hunger relief through its annual Food for Friends campaign. One-hundred percent of the donations will benefit 12 regional food banks focused on combating summer hunger throughout their communities.

Shoppers made donations at checkout at Stop & Shop’s more than 400 stores in the month of June throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Knorr also donated $10,000 and 5,000 rice and pasta sides to Feeding Westchester to help support the campaign.  

“This month-long campaign serves to renew hope for so many families that are currently struggling [to let their kids] enjoy a fun and healthy summer of play and time outdoors rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “This program also shows the value of communities coming together to support one another, and Stop & Shop’s steadfast commitment to helping our food bank partners provide nutritious food to families in need.”

Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
08/03/2022

Ahold Delhaize Names Chief Sustainability Officer
link copied

Ahold Delhaize Jan Ernst de Groot Teaser

Ahold Delhaize has appointed Jan Ernst de Groot its chief sustainability officer. In this newly created role, de Groot will be accountable for the success of Ahold Delhaize’s integral vision, strategy and goals in regard to environmental sustainability, healthy eating, social impact, ethics, human rights and governance.

“For a long time, sustainability has [had] a central position in our organization,” noted Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. “It is one of our four key strategic focus areas, and a critical driver of our purpose: Eat well. Save time. Live better. Our activity and performance in this area are attracting increasing interest from customers, (future) associates, investors and other stakeholders. With the appointment of Jan Ernst, we ensure that the full scope and dimension of sustainability and ESG are holistically represented at the executive committee level.” 

Well known in the Dutch and international sustainability community, de Groot brings to his new role a track record of leading transformative sustainability programs at companies, and supervisory roles at NGOs and civil society organizations. In addition to taking on this position, he will retain his other, separate duties as Ahold Delhaize’s chief legal officer, an executive committee role he has held since 2016. 

“At Ahold Delhaize, we want to lead the transition to a sustainable food system,” said de Groot. “I look forward to working with Daniella Vega, our SVP health and sustainability, and other senior leaders across our organization to further define the right, ambitious and future-oriented strategy and ensure execution and delivery of our targets, for the betterment of society as a whole.”  

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

08/03/2022

NASRC Launches Refrigerant Transition Hub
link copied

free refrigerant transition hub

The North American Sustainable Refrigeration Council (NASRC), a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit working to advance climate-friendly natural refrigerants in supermarkets, has published a free refrigerant transition hub to help retailers navigate regulation changes implemented by the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. Enacted in 2020, the AIM Act authorizes the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to phase down hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerant greenhouse- gas emissions by 85% by 2036.

“HFC regulations from the AIM Act and several states are pressuring retailers to transition to climate-friendly refrigerants,” said Danielle Wright, executive director of Mill Valley, Calif.-based NASRC. “Retailers need neutral information to help them make the right decisions. NASRC works in partnership with the supermarket industry, so we are uniquely positioned to identify the gaps in available resources.”

The federal phasedown of HFCs is expected to result in refrigerant shortages and significant price increases. In Europe, refrigerant prices increased by 900% following a similar HFC phasedown. Also, new legislation introduced in states such as California has proposed to ban the sale and distribution of virgin HFC refrigerants as early as 2025, further driving the need for natural refrigerant solutions.

[Read more: “Tried and True Refrigerant Solutions”]

NASRC will continue to evolve the hub as state and federal governments pass new legislation. Some of the resources available now include:

 HFC Policy Tracker: An interactive map to aid retailers in navigating the complex system of regulations by tracking the latest policies at the federal and state levels.

 Natural Refrigerants in Supermarkets Factsheet: An overview of why natural refrigerants in supermarkets are one of the most impactful and cost-effective climate solutions.

 Nat Ref Tech Library – A comprehensive collection of presentations on the latest natural refrigerant technologies.

Advertisement
08/03/2022

Hy-Vee Amber Specialty Pharmacy to Dispense 13 Pfizer Oncology Drugs
link copied

Oncology Teaser

Hy-Vee subsidiary Amber Specialty Pharmacy has revealed that it will begin dispensing 13 Pfizer oncology medications. The pharmacy’s comprehensive service model supports patients, caregivers and oncology specialists throughout the U.S., and its Oncology Center of Excellence aims to provide an enhanced level of care throughout a patient’s treatment journey. 

The Pfizer portfolio of oncology drugs now supported by Amber Specialty Pharmacy is as follows: Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin), Bosulif (bosutinib), Braftovi (encorafenib), Daurismo (glasdegib), Ibrance (palbociclib), Inlyta (axitinib), Lorbrena (lorlatinib), Mektovi (binimetinib), Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin), Sutent (sunitinib malate), Talzenna (talazoparib), Vizimpro (dacomitinib) and Xalkori (crizotinib).

Amber Specialty Pharmacy is licensed to ship prescription medication to all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care, Amber Specialty Pharmacy provides personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. The pharmacy is based in Omaha, Neb., with an additional 18 locations throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Its parent company, employee-owned Hy-Vee, operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

08/02/2022

Premier Foods USA Appoints VP, Head of Sales
link copied

Premier Foods USA Billy Henshaw Teaser

Billy Henshaw has been named VP, head of sales for Premier Foods USA, the American arm of U.K. company Premier Foods. As part of the company’s investment and commitment to the U.S. market, Henshaw will focus on supporting the stateside rollout and expansion of U.K. cake brand Mr Kipling.

Henshaw comes to his new position with more than 20 years of sales, marketing and category experience. He previously held other sales leadership roles in the in-store bakery channel, working for such entities as Sugar Bowl Bakery, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Hostess Brands and CSM Bakery. Before that, Henshaw held other management roles within such organizations as Walmart, F3 Brand and Outdoor cap.

Meanwhile, Mr Kipling is expanding its offerings in the U.S. with the arrival of its popular limited-edition Unicorn Slices at Target stores. The product offers smooth slices of pink and yellow sponge cake sandwiching a vanilla flavor filling, topped with purple icing and a pink drizzle, and comes in colorful packaging.

“We’re excited to broaden our appeal and offer something special, following our successful launch into the U.S. this year,” noted Diana Horwitz, U.S. Country Manager for Premier Foods. “These fun seasonal slices have been a hit in the U.K. and Australia, and we think they will bring just as much joy to American families!”

08/02/2022

Schuman Cheese Gets New CEO
link copied

Schuman Cheese Steve K Snyder Teaser

Steve K. Snyder has become the new CEO of Fairfield, N.J.-based Schuman Cheese.

We are excited to welcome Steve to the Schuman Cheese family and plan to work closely to build on the company’s successes while staying true to the core values that have guided us these last 75 years,” said Neal Schuman, third-generation leader and previous CEO, who has transitioned to the new role of chairman of the board, in which capacity he will continue to support Schuman Cheese’s growth. “Steve brings us a fresh vision for the company’s continued success and expansion trajectory. I am confident that his experienced leadership, know-how and clear strategic perspective will be pivotal to our next phase of growth.” 

Snyder has led companies in the cheese, food and other industries to create and implement growth strategies, develop leadership talent, and drive business and organizational development. He brings to his latest role a leadership background in startup, middle-market and large-company settings across food, nutrition, pharma, food safety, biotechnology, agriculture and specialty chemicals.

His most recent full-time role was president and CEO of Whitehall Specialties Inc., a Wisconsin-based processed and plant-based cheese manufacturer where he created and launched the NewFields plant-based cheese division. He was also president and COO of the food and animal safety company Neogen and spent 13 years at Cargill, where he and his team launched Truvia natural sweetener and other nutritional and sustainable products. Snyder has also held various roles at Monsanto and a number of boards of directors’ positions in the food, agriculture, biotech, software and health sectors. 

"The company’s [Schuman Cheese] history of caring for its employees and the communities in which it operates is inspirational," said Snyder. "It’s that dedication to our team and our customers to operate with integrity and innovative spirit that will remain a guiding light in this next chapter of growth.”

Schuman Cheese’s products include its flagship brand Cello, Delve chocolate truffles and plant-based Vevan Foods